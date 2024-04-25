Gafford didn't participate in Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's Game 3 versus the Clippers due to a lower back injury, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Gafford is in danger of missing Friday's contest after a lower back injury limited him to nine minutes of action in Game 2. If Gafford is officially ruled out, Dereck Lively and Maxi Kleber are candidates to receive increased playing time.
