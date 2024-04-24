Gafford (back) returned to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers with 7:54 remaining in the second quarter.
Despite being deemed questionable to return due to a lower back injury, Gafford ultimately missed about a quarter of action Tuesday. The 24-year-old big man will look to make a bigger impact than he did in Game 1 when he tallied just three points and zero rebounds.
