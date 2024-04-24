Gafford is questionable for the remainder of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers due to a lower back injury.
Gafford recorded no stats in three minutes of action before exiting Tuesday's contest with 8:34 remaining in the first quarter due to a lower back injury. If Gafford is unable to return, Dereck Lively will likely serve as Dallas' primary center.
