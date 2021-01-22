Gafford is starting Friday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of Hornets.com reports.

With Wendell Carter (thigh) out Friday and likely Saturday, Gafford should start both contests. In games where Gafford has seen more than 15 minutes this season, he's averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.2 assists.