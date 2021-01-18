Temple provided 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 win over the Mavericks.

The Bulls struggled early in the backcourt, but Temple stepped in and lit a spark that helped propel Chicago to a win against the Mavericks, who lacked five rotation players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The veteran guard provides solid leadership to a young backcourt, and he's also come in handy at the wing while Otto Porter reacclimates to regular playing time.