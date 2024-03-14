Phillips (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Clippers.
Phillips continues to deal with right foot soreness but was able to play through it Wednesday. However, Chicago could opt to play it cautiously on the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday.
More News
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Good to go against Indiana•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Tagged as questionable•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Chips in 11 points•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Scores six points Monday•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Logs 20 minutes in second straight•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Recalled to Chicago•