Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Phillips (foot) is still "in and out" of a walking boot and is without a timeline for a re-evaluation, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "He hasn't been on the court or done anything physical yet," Donovan said. "So it's hard to say whether he would be available, and when he is available, when that would even be until I can at least know that he's on the court."

Phillips was diagnosed with the foot injury March 15 and missed his 10th straight game in Monday's loss to the Hawks on account of the issue. Donovan's comments suggest that Phillips' return to game action isn't imminent, and even if the rookie forward is able to ditch the boot for good within the next week, he would still require a ramp-up period to regain conditioning. Phillips hasn't been ruled out for the season, but a return for the Bulls' April 14 finale versus the Knicks would appear unlikely at this point.