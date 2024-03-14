Phillips (foot) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Coby White (hip) will be joining Phillips on the sidelines Thursday, leaving Chicago very thin at point guard. Expect Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Jevon Carter to get all the run they can handle, making all those guys reasonable targets in daily fantasy leagues. Phillips' next chance to play will come Saturday against the Wizards.
