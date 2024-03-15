The Bulls announced Friday that Phillips has been diagnosed with a right foot sprain and is out indefinitely.

The Bulls didn't provide a return timetable, saying Phillips' status will be updated as appropriate, but given the rookie is in a walking boot, he'll likely be sidelined for at least a few weeks. Chicago's wings can't stay healthy, as Phillips now joins Patrick Williams (foot) and Zach LaVine (foot) on the sidelines. Given all the injuries, Dalen Terry, Torrey Craig, Jevon Carter and Onuralp Bitim are candidates for a few extra minutes moving forward.