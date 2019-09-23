Doyle agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Bulls on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The former Loyola-Chicago star last played with Brooklyn in 2017 and averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 10 games played. Signing with a team with a young roster searching for talent, Doyle has a shot to make the team out of training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories