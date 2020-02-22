Doyle posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's G League win over Erie.

Doyle finished second on the team in points but led in assists. The 26-year-old continues to be a steady veteran presence for Windy City, as he's averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per game.