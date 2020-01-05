Milton Doyle: Drops 34 on Westchester
Doyle posted 34 points (13-36 FG, 5-18 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's G League loss to Westchester.
Doyle wasn't especially efficient, but he showered the basket with shots to lead the team in points over a whopping 42 minutes. He also leads the squad in assists. The 26-year-old has connected on 38.9 percent of field goals and 34.0 percent of three-pointers this season.
