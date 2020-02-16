Doyle (undisclosed) posted 32 points (11-21 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Erie.

Doyle returned to action after missing Monday's game, and he led the team in points by a long shot and assists by a narrower margin. The 26-year-old has been quite productive all year, averaging 19.0 points per game and knocking down 40.2 percent of shots.