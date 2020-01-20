Doyle recorded 20 points (8-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in Saturday's G League loss to Erie.

Doyle showered the basket with shots, but that isn't unusual for the 26-year-old who is averaging 18.3 field-goal attempts per game. He's not that efficient with a 40.0 field-goal percentage on the season, but he's still averaging 20.0 points per game.