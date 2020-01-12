Milton Doyle: Generates 27 points
Doyle posted 27 points (10-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Saturday's G League win over Fort Wayne.
Doyle finished second on the team in points, and he was one of five starters to record over 30 minutes of action. The 26-year-old is one of Windy City's top scorers, as he's averaging 19.9 points per game, and he's added 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds as well.
