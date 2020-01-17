Doyle recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 42 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Doyle started and barely left the floor en route to a team high in points. The 26-year-old continues to be a strong presence with Windy City, as he's averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.