Milton Doyle: Paces squad in points
Doyle recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 42 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Doyle started and barely left the floor en route to a team high in points. The 26-year-old continues to be a strong presence with Windy City, as he's averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...