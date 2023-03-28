Williams is starting Monday's game against the Clippers.
Williams will step in for Alex Caruso, who was ruled out prior to tipoff due to a foot injury. The Florida State product has started three of his team's last four contests and is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over this brief stretch.
