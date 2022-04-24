Williams recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 loss to Milwaukee.

Most of Williams' contributions typically come on the defensive end, but he stepped up as a scorer Sunday, tying his season high with three three-pointers en route to just his second 20-point effort in 22 games (regular season and playoffs). For fantasy purposes, Williams' upside has been difficult to gauge after an early season injury kept him sidelined for 65 consecutive games from Oct. 30 thorough March 18. On a roster stocked with more capable offensive options, most of Williams' upside -- at least for now -- is tethered to his defensive abilities.