Bulls' Paul Zipser: Listed as out Monday

Zipser (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Zipser will be missing a fifth straight game, as he's yet to shake some lingering soreness in his left foot. The Bulls are currently in the midst of a stretch of three games in five days, so it's currently unclear if Zipser will have enough time to make a full recovery prior to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies or Friday's tilt with the Pistons. Look for Denzel Valentine, Bobby Portis and Noah Vonleh to continue to see added time in the meantime.