Bulls' Thaddeus Young: Brings down seven boards

Young tallied eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 120-102 win against the Knicks.

In his first year with the Bulls, Young is averaging his fewest minutes-per-game since his rookie season (22.8). Despite receiving a smaller role than he is used to, the 31-year-old is averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game and is a big part of the Bulls' second unit. Young will likely continue his role off the bench, serving as depth behind Lauri Markkanen.