Young (recently signed) isn't listed on Phoenix's injury report ahead of Thursday's game versus Dallas.
Young's deal with the Suns became official Tuesday, and it looks like he'll suit up Thursday. However, coach Frank Vogel said "we'll see" when asked if Young would see any playing time against the Mavericks.
