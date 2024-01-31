Young totaled 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 victory over Chicago.

Young didn't generate any defensive stats, but he was a key contributor for the shorthanded Raptors with his work as a scorer, rebounder and distributor. The veteran forward's point total was his highest of the campaign, as was his 32 minutes of playing time. After rarely playing at the start of the season and notching double-digit points only once over the first 15 games in which he did suit up, Young has since reached 10 or more points in three of his past four contests while taking on a larger role in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (ankle). It's uncertain when Poeltl will be ready to return, and Young could be asked to play even more minutes if Jontay Porter, who left Tuesday's matchup due to back spasms, needs to miss additional time.