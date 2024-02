Young (not injury related) officially signed with the Suns on Tuesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

This deal was reported Feb. 13, but it took a week to become official. Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday morning that Young is expected to be available for Thursday's game in Dallas, which is Phoenix's first contest following the All-Star break. However, even if Young is available, he's not guaranteed playing time right away.