Young is expected to finalize a one-year contract with the Suns within the next couple of days and will likely be available for Thursday's game in Dallas, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported Feb. 13 that Young was working toward a deal with the Suns after being bought out by the Nets, but one week later, the veteran big man has yet to make the new contract official. If Young can put pen to paper on a deal Tuesday or early Wednesday, he could get in at least one practice session with the Suns before the team opens its post-All-Star-break schedule with a back-to-back set. Even if Young suits up Thursday in Dallas and Friday in Houston, he's not a lock to be included in head coach Frank Vogel's rotation.