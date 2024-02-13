Young agreed to a one-year contract with the Suns on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Young hit the open market last week after the Nets acquired him from the Raptors ahead of Thursday's trade deadline and subsequently waived him. Prior to getting cut loose, Young had been part of the Raptors' rotation, averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 62.7 percent from the field in 21.1 minutes per game across 15 appearances since Jan. 9. He joins trade-deadline acquisition Royce O'Neale in beefing up Phoenix's frontcourt while providing a connective presence. He could challenge Drew Eubanks for second-string center minutes behind Jusuf Nurkic.