The Raptors are trading Young and Dennis Schroder to the Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Young has seen an increased role for the Raptors lately, averaging 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes across his last 15 appearances. However, the 35-year-old doesn't seem to fit Toronto's plan of a youth movement and will head to Brooklyn. With the Nets, Young will likely compete for minutes with Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Royce O'Neale.