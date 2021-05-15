Young registered 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Nets.

The 32-year-old received his second straight start with Daniel Theis (hip) sidelined to post his seventh double-double of the season. Young has been a consistent fantasy contributor over the month of May, averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last eight games. The 14-year forward will look to keep up his productive play Sunday at home against the Bucks.