Bulls' Zach LaVine: Continues to progress in recovery

LaVine (knee) has been cleared for "unpredictable movements," K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While it's unclear exactly what that entails, it appears LaVine continues to progress well in his recovery. That said, his overall timetable has yet to change much and he's still expected to need until November before being cleared for contact. LaVine's eventual return will ultimately depend on how he responds to taking contact, though for now, it appears he'll be shooting for a return at some point in December. With LaVine out, the Bulls are expected to start Justin Holiday at shooting guard to open the season.