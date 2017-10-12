Bulls' Zach LaVine: Continues to progress in recovery
LaVine (knee) has been cleared for "unpredictable movements," K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While it's unclear exactly what that entails, it appears LaVine continues to progress well in his recovery. That said, his overall timetable has yet to change much and he's still expected to need until November before being cleared for contact. LaVine's eventual return will ultimately depend on how he responds to taking contact, though for now, it appears he'll be shooting for a return at some point in December. With LaVine out, the Bulls are expected to start Justin Holiday at shooting guard to open the season.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: At least a month away from taking contact•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will remain sidelined to begin season•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Dealt to Bulls•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Diagnosed with torn ACL, out for season•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Ruled out vs. Grizzlies•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...