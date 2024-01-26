LaVine (ankle) will miss at least another week of action, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

LaVine has been sidelined since spraining his right ankle back on Jan. 18, but his right foot is also bothering him and is related to a previous issue. Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine would be re-evaluated in another week, meaning the earliest he could see the floor is Feb. 3 against the Kings. Ayo Dosunmu has averaged 30.0 minutes over his last three games and will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time.