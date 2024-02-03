The Bulls announced Saturday that LaVine will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot next week and will require 4-to-6 months of recovery time.

Though he had healed from an ankle sprain that plagued him earlier in the season, LaVine hadn't played since Jan. 18 due to the foot injury. After sitting out for the past two and a half weeks, however, LaVine hadn't made enough notable progress in his recovery from the foot injury, prompting the Bulls to send him in for surgery. LaVine's upcoming surgery likely ends any potential trade discussions centering around the 28-year-old leading up to next Thursday's trade deadline, and he'll wrap up his 10th NBA season with averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks in 34.9 minutes per game over 25 appearances on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 85.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. With LaVine out of the picture for the rest of the 2023-24 season, Coby White, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic should continue to dominate the usage on offense, while supporting players such as Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso will continue to see heavy minutes in the starting five.