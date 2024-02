Coach Billy Donovan said Friday that LaVine (foot) will miss at least another week of game action, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Donovan said that LaVine's right ankle sprain has healed, but the 28-year-old is dealing with discomfort in his right foot, the same issue that forced him to miss 17 games earlier this season. As a result, LaVine will be unavailable for at least three more matchups. Ayo Dosunmu should continue to see additional playing time while LaVine is sidelined.