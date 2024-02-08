LaVine underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot Thursday, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

LaVine's need for a procedure was announced last week, and Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said Thursday that the 28-year-old remains on a recovery timetable of 4-to-6 months following his procedure. LaVine wasn't traded by Chicago ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, which wasn't particularly surprising given his limited trade value due to his season-ending injury. He'll now shift his focus toward his lengthy recovery process, but it seems likely that he'll be ready to return to the court for training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.