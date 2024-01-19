LaVine left Thursday's game against the Raptors for a second time with a right ankle issue and never returned. He finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two turnovers in 24 minutes.

LaVine rolled his ankle at the beginning of the third quarter, but he briefly returned to the game before checking out for good with 7:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. He clearly looked uncomfortable out there, and it's possible he could miss some time. For now, LaVine should be considered questionable for Saturday against the Grizzlies. Ayo Dosunmu would likely take on a larger role if LaVine ends up sitting.