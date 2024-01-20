LaVine is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks after undergoing an MRI on his sprained right ankle Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

LaVine suffered this injury during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Raptors, and based on the 1-to-2-week estimated recovery timeline, he'll miss at least the next three games. While LaVine is sidelined, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic should absorb most of the usage, while supporting players such as Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams (ankle) could have higher minutes ceilings.