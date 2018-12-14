Bulls' Zach LaVine: Doubtful Saturday vs. Spurs
LaVine (ankle) is doubtful Saturday against the Spurs and is expected to be out "a game or two," K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
LaVine's MRI results have yet to be released, but early indications aren't ideal, with the guard expected to miss two games. Assuming he's sidelined, Antonio Blakeney, Chandler Hutchison (illness) and other wing/backcourt players should see an increased workload.
