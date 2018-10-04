Bulls' Zach LaVine: Exits game with bruised thigh
LaVine suffered a right thigh contusion during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Bucks and won't return.
LaVine was able to walk off the floor on his own following the injury, so it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. The fact that it's listed as a bruise is only further evidence that LaVine likely won't miss much, if any, time. The Bulls have four full days off for rest prior to Monday's tilt with the Hornets, but tentatively consider LaVine questionable for that contest until we receive additional reports on him when practices resume later this week. Prior to going down with the injury, LaVine posted eight points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.