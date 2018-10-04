LaVine suffered a right thigh contusion during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Bucks and won't return.

LaVine was able to walk off the floor on his own following the injury, so it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. The fact that it's listed as a bruise is only further evidence that LaVine likely won't miss much, if any, time. The Bulls have four full days off for rest prior to Monday's tilt with the Hornets, but tentatively consider LaVine questionable for that contest until we receive additional reports on him when practices resume later this week. Prior to going down with the injury, LaVine posted eight points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes.