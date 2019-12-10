LaVine scored a team-high 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 93-92 loss to the Raptors.

He had a strong statistical night while posting his first double-double of the season, but it could have been much better -- LaVine scored all his points in the first half, and missed a runner in the closing seconds that would have given the Bulls the win. The 24-year-old has still hit for at least 20 points in six of the last seven games, averaging an impressive 25.3 points, 5.9 boards, 4.4 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.