LaVine and the Bulls won't play the Raptors on Sunday since the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results and ongoing contact tracing for Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors don't have the minimum eight players available due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, leading to the postponement. The Bulls don't currently have any COVID-19 issues within the team, so they should face the Nuggets on Monday as scheduled.