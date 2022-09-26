Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas said Monday that Zach LaVine (knee) is ready for training camp, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

LaVine underwent success arthroscopic surgery in May to address a knee issue that lingered for the majority of the 2021-22 campaign. However, he still posted 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 34.7 minutes per game. The surgery didn't spot the All-Star wing from signing a five-year, $215 million contract this offseason. Now that he's healthy, LaVine will look to replicate, if not improve upon, his All-Star season from a year ago.