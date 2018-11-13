LaVine recorded 26 points (8-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 41 minutes in Monday's 103-98 loss to the Mavericks.

LaVine has been a consistent provider of points and energy for the Bulls, resulting in a plethora of minutes. His turnover count of seven and his poor night from three-point are quite concerning, but his electric play on both sides of the court should keep him a staple in the Bulls' lineup.