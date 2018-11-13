Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores game-high 26 points Monday
LaVine recorded 26 points (8-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 41 minutes in Monday's 103-98 loss to the Mavericks.
LaVine has been a consistent provider of points and energy for the Bulls, resulting in a plethora of minutes. His turnover count of seven and his poor night from three-point are quite concerning, but his electric play on both sides of the court should keep him a staple in the Bulls' lineup.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads team with 24 points Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores inefficient 22 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Leads all scorers with 41 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Poor shooting effort Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Records 28 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Scores team-high 21 in loss to Warriors•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...