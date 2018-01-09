Bulls' Zach LaVine: Will return Saturday
LaVine (knee) will make his return Saturday against the Pistons, Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman reports. According to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine will initially be on a 20-minute restriction and won't play in the team's one back-to-back prior to the All-Star break.
LaVine, in working back from a torn ACL, has not played this season. That will change Saturday, however, when he makes his Bulls debut. LaVine played a significant role for the Timberwolves last season, scoring 18.9 points across 37.2 minutes per game. He may find himself in a similar situation this season in Chicago, as he figures to be one of the team's main options, if not the No. 1 option, on offense. LaVine's integration into the rotation could mean fewer minutes for the likes of Jerian Grant, David Nwaba, Paul Zipser and Justin Holiday. That said, much of who sees a reduced role depends on how coach Fred Hoiberg chooses to use LaVine, whether it be at point guard, shooting guard or small forward.
