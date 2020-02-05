C.J. Wilcox: Misses Monday's game
Wilcox (undisclosed) didn't play in Monday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Wilcox had appeared in each of the Mad Ants' games this season, but he was unable to suit up Monday as a result of an undisclosed injury. The nature and severity of the injury are unclear, but his next chance to play will come Thursday against Westchester.
