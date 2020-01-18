Wilcox had 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes in Friday's G League win against Greensboro.

After playing a big role for the Mad Ants over the past several games, Wilcox's usage dropped significantly Friday, but he still produced 17 points as the team edged out a win. The 29-year-old is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.