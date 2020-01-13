Wilcox had 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block over 38 minutes in Saturday's loss against Windy City.

Wilcox put up a double-digit point total for the fifth consecutive game Saturday, but the Mad Ants were unable to secure the win. Wilcox is averaging 12.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.