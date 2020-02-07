C.J. Wilcox: Returns to action
Wilcox (undisclosed) had 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block over 18 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Westchester.
Wilcox was forced to miss Monday's game with an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return in a limited capacity Thursday. Despite playing just 18 minutes, he managed to put together a solid stat line, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his role pick back up in future games.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...