Wilcox (undisclosed) had 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block over 18 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Westchester.

Wilcox was forced to miss Monday's game with an undisclosed injury, but he was able to return in a limited capacity Thursday. Despite playing just 18 minutes, he managed to put together a solid stat line, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his role pick back up in future games.