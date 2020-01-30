Wilcox had 25 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 42 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Wilcox had been struggling to hit the mark from the floor since the middle of December, but he's managed to turn things around over the past three games with a 64.9 percent field goal conversion rate. The 29-year-old has had lackluster production in other areas on the stat sheet, averaging 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists alongside 13.5 points per game.