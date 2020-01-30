C.J. Wilcox: Paces team in scoring
Wilcox had 25 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 42 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Wilcox had been struggling to hit the mark from the floor since the middle of December, but he's managed to turn things around over the past three games with a 64.9 percent field goal conversion rate. The 29-year-old has had lackluster production in other areas on the stat sheet, averaging 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists alongside 13.5 points per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...