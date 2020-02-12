Wilcox had 24 points (8-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Maine.

Wilcox tied his third-highest scoring total of the season Tuesday, but the Mad Ants were unable to secure the win despite his production. He converted on 53.8 percent of his 13 three-point attempts, but he struggled to make much of an impact in other areas on the stat sheet. The 29-year-old is averaging 12.9 PPG and 2.8 RPG.