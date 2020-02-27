C.J. Wilcox: Productive scoring game Tuesday
Wilcox had 18 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist over 41 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Wilcox's high shooting volume and heavy usage led to a productive night on the scoreboard Tuesday, but he failed to generate much output in other areas on his stat line. The 29-year-old is averaging 13.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...