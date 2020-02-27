Wilcox had 18 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist over 41 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Wilcox's high shooting volume and heavy usage led to a productive night on the scoreboard Tuesday, but he failed to generate much output in other areas on his stat line. The 29-year-old is averaging 13.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season