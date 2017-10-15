Oliver (hand) was waived by the Rockets on Sunday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

Oliver suffered a fractured hand at the start of October and was set to miss at least another 2-to-4 weeks while going through the recovery process. That limited his chances of making an impression on the coaching staff, which subsequently led to his release. Oliver will need to make a full recovery before being considered by other teams elsewhere, and it wouldn't be surprising if he had to restore his value in the G-League eventually to shake off the rust and prove he has some value.