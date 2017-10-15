Cameron Oliver: Waived by Rockets
Oliver (hand) was waived by the Rockets on Sunday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Oliver suffered a fractured hand at the start of October and was set to miss at least another 2-to-4 weeks while going through the recovery process. That limited his chances of making an impression on the coaching staff, which subsequently led to his release. Oliver will need to make a full recovery before being considered by other teams elsewhere, and it wouldn't be surprising if he had to restore his value in the G-League eventually to shake off the rust and prove he has some value.
More News
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...