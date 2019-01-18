Cameron Reynolds: Scores 36 to lead team to victory
Reynolds scored 36 points (13-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and three blocked shots in the win Wednesday over the Starts
Reynolds totaled a season-high in points Wednesday thanks in large part to an absurd 64 percent from three-point land. The stocky guard briefly missed some games due to obligations with USA Basketball, but since then he's feel into a secondary role with Stockton, averaging 25.9 minutes and 14.2 points across 22 contests.
